TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.10

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.10 and traded as high as C$59.30. TC Energy shares last traded at C$58.37, with a volume of 8,807,634 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.65.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.10.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.35%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total transaction of C$475,993.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at C$470,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,042.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,215 shares of company stock worth $1,629,227.

About TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.