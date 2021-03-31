TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,689 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 65.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 54,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 98,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

