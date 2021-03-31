TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.47% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCRR. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $24,384,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $15,764,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $21,312,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 15,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,515. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $839.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. Mizuho reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

