TD Securities Lowers Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to $4.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGDPF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of MGDPF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,578. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

