Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Team worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Team in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Team by 685.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of TISI opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $307.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.14. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.