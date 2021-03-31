Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Technicolor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Technicolor stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Wednesday. 12,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Technicolor has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $54.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

