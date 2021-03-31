TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE FTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 4,939,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.