Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,089,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 181.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,422 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 116.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,088,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 584,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 647,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 351,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0394 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

