Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $417.69

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $417.69 and last traded at $412.25, with a volume of 2166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $404.41.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

