Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TDE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 11,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

