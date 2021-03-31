TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,295,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of TELUS worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.