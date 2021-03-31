TELUS (NYSE:TU) Raised to Sector Outperform at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TU. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of TU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,990. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 120,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in TELUS by 11.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TELUS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 406,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at $608,248,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 766,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

