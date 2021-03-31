TELUS (NYSE:TU) Raised to Sector Outperform at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TU. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.
Shares of TU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,990. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.85.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 120,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in TELUS by 11.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TELUS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 406,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at $608,248,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 766,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
