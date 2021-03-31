Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $757,450.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,847.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,002. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

