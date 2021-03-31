Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Update

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. Tenable has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,228 shares of company stock worth $19,402,002. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $32,580,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $28,157,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

