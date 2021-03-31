Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.38. 2,210,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 29,305,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.
A number of analysts have commented on TME shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
