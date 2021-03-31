TENT Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $461,845.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00310248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.33 or 0.00852678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00088426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00029579 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,996,180 coins and its circulating supply is 33,919,088 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.