TenUp (TUP) Price Tops $0.0236 on Major Exchanges

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, TenUp has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $350,803.07 and approximately $61.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001625 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002724 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003000 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.