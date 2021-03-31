Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $30.03 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($30.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of TERN opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85.
In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn bought 665,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
