TerraUSD (UST) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $45.88 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005730 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,623,831,908 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.