Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a report released on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Tesla stock opened at $635.62 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $702.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.90. The stock has a market cap of $610.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,053.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6,263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

