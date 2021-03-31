Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,434,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,048 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $24.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $660.54. 565,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $634.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

