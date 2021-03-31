Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 5.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $22.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.07. 595,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.99, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $702.34 and its 200-day moving average is $611.90. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.33.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

