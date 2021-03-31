Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,973 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Textron worth $75,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Textron by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Textron by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Textron by 17.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $6,065,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

