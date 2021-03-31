Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.20

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 3469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

