Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

TXT stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. Textron has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Textron’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 438.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Textron by 17.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Textron by 46.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

