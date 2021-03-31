TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 253,927 shares.The stock last traded at $73.19 and had previously closed at $72.20.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

