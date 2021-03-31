TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stake Boosted by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics makes up about 2.7% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of TG Therapeutics worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 151,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 27,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,714. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

