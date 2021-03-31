The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of The Allstate worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Allstate by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in The Allstate by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Allstate by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Allstate by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,739. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

