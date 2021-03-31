The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 70,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.