The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of The Bancorp worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.