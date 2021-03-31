The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Rachel Downey Acquires 410 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Rachel Downey bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

BKG traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,439 ($58.00). The company had a trading volume of 594,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,917. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,344.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,428.17. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,293 ($43.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.