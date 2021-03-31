The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 141,748 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of The Blackstone Group worth $50,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 304,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

