The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 22,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,954. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

