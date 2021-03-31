The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 479,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,818 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

Shares of BA traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.44. 277,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,772,135. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.78. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

