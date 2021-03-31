The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.15 billion and the highest is $8.95 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $36.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.26 billion to $37.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $40.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,910,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $54.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.