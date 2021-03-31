The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of The Cooper Companies worth $72,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $384.89 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.44 and a 200-day moving average of $358.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.