The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SZC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000.

Shares of NYSE SZC opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $44.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

