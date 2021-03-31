The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) EVP Chad Keetch Sells 15,348 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.84. 638,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,525. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

