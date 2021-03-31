The Force Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00504676 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002050 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

