The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €105.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.20 ($110.82).

HEN3 stock traded down €0.92 ($1.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €96.18 ($113.15). 500,190 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €87.65 and its 200 day moving average is €88.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

