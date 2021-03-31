The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 177,401 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,096,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $331.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.67 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.