The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) to Neutral

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Aozora Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. Aozora Bank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

