The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,053,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,457 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

