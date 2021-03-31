The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,154,500 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 7,053,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,813,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGODF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $121.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

