The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

