The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,553 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.62% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 171.19 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

