The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Sells 148,448 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. 179,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.