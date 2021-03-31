The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom Sells 33,019 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. 179,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,442. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 81.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 369,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $428,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 119,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

