The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 179,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders sold a total of 310,002 shares of company stock worth $18,235,922 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $395,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.