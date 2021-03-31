The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

NYSE HD traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.13. 80,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $305.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.80.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

